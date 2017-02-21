Presented by
Editors' Picks
How a Carnival Dance Group Prepares to Take to the Streets
Feb 21, 2017
|
545 videos
Video by
Nick David and Jack Flynn
On London’s east side, a group of young dancers prepares for the carnival festival in Hackney. Their carefree energy and excitement is captured perfectly in this short film by Nick David and Jack Flynn. “Carnival for me, is the best time of the year,” says one participant. “Dancing is just going to be a thing for me forever I think.” The film follows the dancers as they train and practice, up until their climactic performance day.
Author: Nadine Ajaka
About This Series
A curated showcase of short films selected by The Atlantic