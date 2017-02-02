Supported by
If Our Bodies Could Talk
Why Every Year Feels Shorter Than the Last
Feb 02, 2017
Why does time seem to pass more quickly as we age? Is there a way to manipulate that experience? In this episode of If Our Bodies Could Talk, senior editor James Hamblin gets some answers from science writer and time enthusiast Alan Burdick, author of the book Why Time Flies.
Authors: James Hamblin, Nicolas Pollock
