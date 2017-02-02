Supported by

If Our Bodies Could Talk

Why Every Year Feels Shorter Than the Last

Feb 02, 2017 | 57 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Why does time seem to pass more quickly as we age? Is there a way to manipulate that experience? In this episode of If Our Bodies Could Talk, senior editor James Hamblin gets some answers from science writer and time enthusiast Alan Burdick, author of the book Why Time Flies.

Authors: James Hamblin, Nicolas Pollock

Off-beat perspectives on health topics from Dr. James Hamblin.

