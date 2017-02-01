On the Eighth Day, There Were Airport Protests

January 28, 2017, was the eighth day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Less than 24 hours after he had signed an executive order instituting a travel ban on people traveling to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries, airports became a place of protest. This film by Meerkat Media captures scenes from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, and includes interviews from relatives of detainees, protesters, and lawyers. “My family member was supposed to arrive this morning. She’s being held, detained [for] four hours...because she has in Iraqi passport,” says one man as he waits in arrivals. “I’ve been serving in the military for 11 years.”