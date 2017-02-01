Presented by
Editors' Picks
On the Eighth Day, There Were Airport Protests
Feb 01, 2017
|
538 videos
Video by
Meerkat Media
January 28, 2017, was the eighth day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Less than 24 hours after he had signed an executive order instituting a travel ban on people traveling to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries, airports became a place of protest. This film by Meerkat Media captures scenes from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, and includes interviews from relatives of detainees, protesters, and lawyers. “My family member was supposed to arrive this morning. She’s being held, detained [for] four hours...because she has in Iraqi passport,” says one man as he waits in arrivals. “I’ve been serving in the military for 11 years.”
Author: Nadine Ajaka
About This Series
A curated showcase of short films selected by The Atlantic