A Visual Spoken Word Poem for Peace

Good Morning is an abstract film by the production company Already Alive, set to the words of musical artist Kamau. It features the Harlem School of the Arts Kids Dance Ensemble, with an objective of conveying a message of respect. “We're aiming to inspire viewers to stand up against hate and intolerance in these tumultuous times,” wrote the film’s producer, Jake Paque, in an email. For more information, you can visit Already Alive’s website and Facebook page.



Good Morning was directed Michael Marantz, produced by Jake Paque, and executive produced by Michael Marantz and Noah Meisn. Tim Sessler was the director of photography.