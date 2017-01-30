Caitlyn Jenner on Looking in the Mirror and Not Recognizing Yourself

Caitlyn Jenner was 65 when she transitioned from male to female. In this animation, she describes the duality of her former life, the overwhelming response to her Olympic victory, and what it was like to say goodbye to Bruce. “This is bigger than the games, it's bigger than anything else I've ever done,” she says. For Jenner, the transition was an issue of personal truth, and also connected her to a broader community: “Transpeople deserve your respect,” she says. “They've been through a lot.”



This is the first episode of “Bold Questions,” an animated series that explores the power of curiosity.