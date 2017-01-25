What Does an Ex-President Do After Leaving Office?

In her Atlantic piece “Can an Ex-President Be Happy?”, Barbara Bradley Hagerty explores what Barack Obama can learn from other former presidents who had long lives after leaving office. In this video, she speaks to PBS NewsHour about the interesting dilemma Obama will face after holding the highest office in the land. “Presidents are living so long now,” she says. “When a president leaves in midlife, at the peak of his game, what does he do then? What does he do for an encore?”