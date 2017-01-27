Smoked Salmon the Old-School Way

Sheepshead Bay on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way are stunning and picturesque. It’s the setting for Declan McConnellogue’s The Haven Smokehouse, which is a quaint throwback to the way people used to smoke salmon—with care, attention, and time. “Each Haven Smokehouse salmon is treated with the respect it deserves, carefully honoring our finest Irish traditions,” reads the smokehouse’s website. This short film, Turf Salmon Smoke, follows Declan’s process of using 10,000-year-old turf to smoke salmon in the way he remembers from his childhood. It comes to us from the world-traveling web series The Perennial Plate. To learn more about this series, visit its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.