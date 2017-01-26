The Mysterious Kidney Disease That Became a Public Health Epidemic

Chronic Kidney Disease of undetermined causes (CKDu) is prevalent in several Central American countries, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and now India. It’s a fatal progressive loss of kidney function that has killed 40,000 people in the last decade—and no one knows what causes it. CKDu mostly impacts poor, agricultural workers, and is virtually undetectable until its latest stages when kidney failure is inevitable. As villages in Southeastern India grapple with this hidden disease, it has a severe impact on families and their livelihoods. This documentary by Talking Eyes Media, Hidden Under the Indian Sun, follows two women as they encounter this disease in their communities. To learn more about the CKDu epidemic, visit laislanetwork.org.