Meeting the Son of Your Sister’s Killer

Kitty Genovese's 1964 murder riveted and horrified the public. Thirty-eight witnesses reportedly watched her being murdered in Queens, New York, and did nothing. Over half a century later, The Witness follows her brother, Bill Genovese, for years as he goes on a search for these eyewitnesses to understand what really happened. Did 38 people really watch Kitty’s death and stand by? It’s the story of a brother’s attachment to his sister as much as it is a quest to uncover the truth. In this excerpt, one of the most memorable scenes from the film, Genovese meets with Steven Moseley, whose father, Winston Moseley, killed Kitty. You can stream the full film on PBS.org until February 6, 2017.