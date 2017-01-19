Supported by

If Our Bodies Could Talk

Ways to Avoid Staring at Your Phone Before Bed

Jan 19, 2017
Video by The Atlantic

Staring into screens at night can disrupt our sleep-wake cycles. Many experts recommend avoiding smartphones in the hour before bed—but that can be easier said than done. In this episode of If Our Bodies Could Talk, James Hamblin proposes an approach that might soon be sweeping the nation, and maybe the world: The Amazing Hour.

Authors: James Hamblin, Nicolas Pollock, Alice Roth

Off-beat perspectives on health topics from Dr. James Hamblin.

