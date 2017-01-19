Supported by
If Our Bodies Could Talk
Ways to Avoid Staring at Your Phone Before Bed
Jan 19, 2017
|
56 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
Staring into screens at night can disrupt our sleep-wake cycles. Many experts recommend avoiding smartphones in the hour before bed—but that can be easier said than done. In this episode of If Our Bodies Could Talk, James Hamblin proposes an approach that might soon be sweeping the nation, and maybe the world: The Amazing Hour.
Authors: James Hamblin, Nicolas Pollock, Alice Roth
About This Series
Off-beat perspectives on health topics from Dr. James Hamblin.