The Story of an Iconic Obama Campaign Chant, Animated

Barack Obama’s “Fired up, ready to go” cheer became a staple of his appearances when he was campaigning for the 2008 election. In the short animation Fired Up, he explains its origins in the small town of Greenwood, South Carolina. With audio of Obama telling the story as the soundtrack, the film combines original animation by 12 artists from around the world. It was produced by Dan Fipphen and Elyse Kelly.