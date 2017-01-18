What It Was Like to Watch the U.S. Presidential Election in a London Bar

In a London pub, a crowd gathers to watch the results of the U.S. election, getting more and more drunk and opinionated. The night of November 8, 2016, the filmmaker Ryan Scafuro posted up and interviewed Brits and Americans alike as the results rolled in until the early morning. In the film, the audience is packed together and tensions are high at times—for the British in the crowd, the results of Brexit are still fresh in their minds. “I wasn’t expecting June 23rd in the UK to go as it did,” says one woman. “The norms and what we commonly believe has gone totally out the window post the Brexit vote,” adds another.



