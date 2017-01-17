The Resilience of Growing Up Native American

In this moving, 10-minute profile, a Shoshone elder from Wyoming reflects on his childhood and his time fighting in Vietnam. Philbert McLeod is featured in the new documentary What Was Ours, about Native Americans’ fight to reclaim their missing artifacts from Chicago’s Field Museum. You can stream the full documentary on the PBS website. In this film extra, McLeod, who died last year, remembers what it was like in the mid-nineties to go to school on the reservation. "If a student was caught speaking Shoshone, the teacher would tell him, ‘Go to the blackboards,’” he reminisces. “[And he’d write] ‘I will not speak Shoshone ever again,’ 500 times.”