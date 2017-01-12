How Will Cities Adjust to the Population Boom?

By 2050, a projected 66 percent of people will be living in urban areas. How will cities bend and change to accommodate this shift? The filmmaker Oscar Boyson explores this question in his video essay, The Future of Cities. It’s an 18-minute collaboration with The Nantucket Project that sent Boyson around the world to illustrate problems and solutions to increasing urbanization. Watch his film above, and then head to Citylab for an in-depth interview with Boyson about the film, which will be the first in a series about cities.