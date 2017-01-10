How to (Almost) Gift a Mountain

Bjørn Geirr Harsson is a retired Norwegian geophysicist with a grand gesture in mind: to give Finland a massive mountain that’s currently in Norway in honor of its 100 years of independence from Russia. In the short film Battle for Birthday Mountain, MEL films follows Harsson and his team as they attempt to tweak national borders for an unprecedented show of kindness. In the end, Norway decides to keep the mountain, but the process is unusual and inspiring—and Harsson still has hope his gift will go through someday. To see more films from MEL, visit their website and Vimeo page.