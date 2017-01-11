In Thousands of Years, What Will We Do With Nuclear Waste?

Containment is a new film by Robb Moss and Peter Galison that explores how radioactive waste from weapons and power plants is stored, and how governments plan to mark the waste burial sites to warn future generations. This excerpt from the documentary is about the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) in Carlsbad, New Mexico. In 2014, radioactive waste spilled out from the plant during an accident. The facility has just now begun to accept nuclear waste deposits again. Moss and Galison’s film contains graphic novel and sci-fi elements, as they try to imagine a world thousands of years from now where this waste still exists. You can stream the full documentary on the PBS website until February 8, 2016.