A Flip-Book Tour of New York City
Jan 06, 2017
Video by
Ynon Lan
The last time filmmaker Ynon Lan visited New York City, he decided to create a stop-motion film out of 330 photographs and called it Still NYC. Now, he’s back with part two—this time, the film is comprised of over 600 photos, as well as videos from all around the Big Apple. Lan’s newest installment is winding and fast-paced, and perfectly represents the city.
Author: Nadine Ajaka
