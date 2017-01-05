How Tweed Gets Made

This charming documentary for the Harris Tweed Authority, The Big Cloth, explores a unique island industry with a global following. The cloth is woven on the Island of Harris and Lewis in Scotland—it’s also the only cloth to have an act of parliament protecting the industry. The filmmakers Nick David and Jack Flynn capture the complicated and mesmerizing process of weaving tweed, and give us understanding of how the cloth is a vital part of the island’s heritage through the words of weavers themselves.