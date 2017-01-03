A Documentary Explores the 'Best and Most Beautiful Things'

Best and Most Beautiful Things, from PBS’s Independent Lens, follows a young woman named Michelle Smith who is legally blind and on the autism spectrum. In this excerpt from the film, Michelle graduates from the Perkins School for the Blind—where Helen Keller famously attended, and whose well-known quote the film’s title is based on. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart,” Keller once said. Smith’s determination and quirkiness are endearing, and the film follows her after she graduates and navigates work, sex, and relationships. The full film is streaming on PBS until February 2, 2017.