A Discussion on Barack Obama's Unique Upbringing

In this interview, Atlantic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks to PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff about Barack Obama’s childhood, his legacy, and how he ultimately connected with the American people. “This white family loving him deeply, and him being black, that is incredibly unique,” says Coates about Obama’s welcoming family in Hawaii. “I’ve never come across that in my life.” Read more in Coates’s article in the January issue of The Atlantic, “My President Was Black.”