An Arranged Marriage Is a Family Affair

The documentary Meet the Patels, from PBS’s Independent Lens, is a real-life romantic comedy. In the film, the Indian American actor and comedian Ravi Patel is searching for a wife. Nearly 30, Patel is ready to put his trust in the more traditional system of matchmaking. In this excerpt, we meet Patel and his enthusiastic parents, and learn about the process of creating biodata forms, which are essentially resumes for marriage potentials. The full film will air on December 26, 2016, on PBS.