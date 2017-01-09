The Fight for Female Priesthood in the Mormon Church

Where We Stand is the story of a controversial group of Mormon feminists fighting for the ordination of women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This 20-minute documentary follows Abby Hansen, a stay-at-home mom turned vocal advocate for Ordain Women. The women in the film battle threats of excommunication, harassment, and a shifting worldview as they reconsider what it means to be a Mormon. It is the latest by Paper Bridge Films.