A Journey Through the Heart of Australia's Outback

The Australian outback is one of the harshest and most unforgiving places to live. Who are the people who call it home? In this documentary, Alice, Adelaide, the filmmakers Blair Macdonald and Oliver Clark travel travel through tiny forgotten towns to meet a cast of characters—from quirky inventors to opal miners. For the people who live there, the desert has its challenges. "Life wasn't meant to be easy," says one chicken farmer. "But sometimes I think it wasn't meant to be this hard either." Macdonald and Clark make up the production company Novemba films.

Via Leah Varjacques