When Art Becomes an Exercise in Vulnerability

In the creative process, the inclusion of many perspectives inevitably adds value to a project. This is the thought behind VARTEGN, a 28-foot tall sculpture that was built by students, teachers, and artists. In this film, Jonas Blond and Daniel Kousgaard capture the transformative power of artistic expression as they profile the many people that worked on the massive piece. The final sculpture is a part of Aarhus 2017, an art program about European culture. The music and sound design for this film was done by Mads Hye.

Via Leah Varjacques