The Carrier Myth

During the 2016 election, the Carrier factory’s decision to move jobs from Indiana to Mexico was a story that stuck. Donald Trump won a political victory when he convinced the CEO of Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies, to keep 800 jobs in Indiana. Trump's efforts run counter to a broader global trend, however. Most factory jobs haven’t been outsourced, they’ve just disappeared thanks to automation. In this documentary, The Atlantic travelled to Indiana to talk to Carrier employees and see how they're handling the shift.