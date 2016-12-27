The Birth of Organized Sports in the American Dwarf Community

In the 1950s, a basketball team called the Hollywood Shorties became the first of its kind. This excerpt from the new documentary The Hollywood Shorties introduces the players on the team and the community that supported them. The full film follows the Shorties rise to fame in the 1980s, bringing cinematic recognition to a long-forgotten but talented group. The team began with an insular community of recognizable, but typecast, actors in Hollywood. After a short time, the public began to see the Shorties as true athletes. To learn more about the full film and where to watch it, visit hollywoodshorties.net.