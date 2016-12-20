Remembering a Tragic Accident in Korea

Over 304 people died when the Sewol ferry capsized in South Korea in 2014, most of them high school students. Details of the capsizing enraged the public, as it became clear that the Coast Guard could have rescued more people. The government was also accused by many activists of mishandling the investigation of the tragedy. Two years later, Nils Clauss created a short documentary dedicated to the victims and the family they left behind. In this film, which includes original music by Levi Patel, victims’ family members reflect on how they still struggle to move forward.