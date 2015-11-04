Presented by
The Big Question
What's the Best Tool We Have to Stop Environmental Disaster?
Nov 04, 2015
|
28 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
At this year's Aspen Ideas Festival, we asked a group of scientists, academics, and filmmakers what humans have in our arsenal as a species to combat environmental catastrophes. "On one level, we can't stop environmental disaster," says Kathryn Sullivan, the under-secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere. "I would argue at our peril do we try to stop things like hurricanes, because they play an integral role in making the overall ecology and environment of the planet function." Other panelists include Pete McBride, David Gallo, and M. Sanjayan.
The Big Question is a series inspired by The Atlantic's back-page feature.
Authors: Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, Sam Price-Waldman, Jaclyn Skurie
About This Series
Ideas and insights from leaders at the Aspen Ideas Festival