The 2021 Atlantic Festival returns this September for seven days of can’t-miss conversations and immersive experiences. The newly expanded festival will convene bold thinkers and prominent voices from politics, business, science, technology, and culture. Join us as we explore ideas for building a better future—and a better America.

The festival will feature guests and speakers including Anthony Fauci, actor Rosario Dawson, professor Arthur Brooks, author and speaker Rasheda Ali, co-anchor of Today Hoda Kotb, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and others. Our first session begins September 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. You can register to join us here and then, for the first time ever, build a custom schedule around the discussions that interest you most.

We can’t wait to see you there.