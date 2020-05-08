The 35-year-old COVID-19 survivor Leah Blomberg doesn’t remember being rushed to the intensive-care unit, where she would spend 18 days fighting for her life on a ventilator.

What she does remember is far more traumatic.

“I woke up to something that I would never have imagined,” Blomberg told me. A nurse was standing over her hospital bed with a saw, cutting off her arms and legs. Blomberg remembers yelling for help. At one point, she tried to touch her face—and realized, with horror, that only half of her skull was intact.

“I was positive they were trying to kill me,” she said.

Experiences such as Blomberg’s are common among patients in the ICU. The respiratory failure that afflicts the most critically ill COVID-19 patients—acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)—requires mechanical ventilation. Eighty percent of patients on a ventilator suffer from a hallucinogenic state known as ICU delirium, during which they form false, and often frightening, memories. Because these delusional memories are based on real-life stimuli, they’re more vivid than a nightmare—according to Jesse Vanderhoof, they feel “as real as real can get.”

Vanderhoof, who was hospitalized for COVID-19 and spent a week on a ventilator in the ICU, remembers seeing his own death. “I was having these hallucinations where I would be passing out—really slowly falling,” he told me. “I remember specifically having thoughts like, Oh, I’m dying, and this is going to hurt when I hit my face on the ground.” At one point, Vanderhoof saw his own funeral. “It was really traumatic,” he said. “I remember seeing my mom at my funeral.”