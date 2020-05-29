On Sunday morning in Sandy Level, Virginia, about an hour southeast of Roanoke, upbeat gospel music blares from speakers as cars pull past the sign that advertises the drive-in church. Churchgoers tune into 87.9 FM and honk their horns in greeting.

This isn’t a usual weekend, but Sandy Level Baptist Church is no stranger to unconventional forms of worship. Every summer Sunday, from May until September, the clergy holds “boat church”: Pastor Kendell Smith ministers to a floating congregation from a dock on a nearby lake. When Virginia went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pastor didn’t skip a beat; the next Sunday, the drive-in service was up and running.

“I’m thankful for this building, but it is just a building,” says Smith in a new documentary from The Atlantic. “If something happened and we couldn’t have the drive-in service, we would do something different. But we’re still going to continue being the church.”

Other houses of worship facing state shutdowns have started similar drive-in services and video live-streams, or else closed outright. For some, the mandatory stay-at-home order has been a contentious issue. The Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague, Virginia, sued the state for infringing on its free exercise of religion after its pastor was issued a criminal citation for holding an in-person service. The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in support of the church, and Attorney General Bill Barr has urged prosecutors nationwide to keep an eye on state orders that infringe on constitutional protections.