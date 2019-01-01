jpeg title that reads: unthinkable

50 Moments That Define an Improbable Presidency

Jeffrey Goldberg

Editor in chief of The Atlantic

In an October 2016 editorial, The Atlantic wrote of Donald Trump: “He is a demagogue, a xenophobe, a sexist, a know-nothing, and a liar.” We argued that Trump “expresses admiration for authoritarian rulers, and evinces authoritarian tendencies himself.” Trump, we also noted, “is easily goaded, a poor quality for someone seeking control of America’s nuclear arsenal. He is an enemy of fact-based discourse; he is ignorant of, and indifferent to, the Constitution; he appears not to read.”

In retrospect, we may be guilty of understatement.

There was a hope, in the bewildering days following the 2016 election, that the office would temper the man—that Trump, in short, would change.

He has not changed.

This week marks the midway point of Trump’s term. Like many Americans, we sometimes find the velocity of chaos unmanageable. We find it hard to believe, for example, that we are engaged in a serious debate about whether the president of the United States is a Russian-intelligence asset. So we decided to pause for a moment and analyze 50 of the most improbable, norm-bending, and destructive incidents of this presidency to date.

Our 2016 editorial was a repudiation of Donald Trump’s character as much as it was an endorsement of Hillary Clinton for president. It was not meant to be partisan. The Atlantic’s founders promised their readers that we would be “of no party or clique.” This remains a core governing principle of the magazine today. What follows is a catalog of incidents, ranked—highly subjectively!—according to both their outlandishness and their importance. In most any previous presidency, Democratic or Republican, each moment on this list would have been unthinkable.

50 41
40 31
30 21
20 11
10 01

50.

Donald Trump touches the magic orb

James Parker

49.

A Cabinet officer likes private planes too much

Elaina Plott

48.

The president praises the congressman who body-slammed a reporter

David French

47.

An overcompensating press secretary lies about crowd size

Megan Garber

46.

Trump tells the Boy Scouts about a hot New York party

Yoni Appelbaum

45.

A name-calling feud ends with the secretary of state’s ouster by tweet

Yara Baroumy

44.

The WikiLeaks president goes silent

George Packer

43.

The nation loses its consoler in chief

James Fallows

42.

The first president to complain about an election he won

David Graham

41.

Trump waits 19 months to pick his science adviser

Ed Yong

40.

The president’s most trusted adviser is his own gut

Sarah Zhang

39.

A White House economist creates facts for the president

Tom Nichols

38.

Trump holds a top secret confab on the Mar-a-Lago dining terrace

Ian Bogost

37.

The president just wants to go home

Vauhini Vara

36.

Trump threatens to strip security clearances from his critics

David Frum

35.

Mueller’s “witch hunt” is good at finding witches

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

34.

Trump leads the country to the longest government shutdown in American history

Saahil Desai

33.

The chief justice of the United States corrects the president

Scott Stossel

32.

Trump disseminates Soviet propaganda

Kori Schake

31.

The White House punishes a CNN reporter for asking questions

Emily Bell

30.

The buck stops over there

Kathy Gilsinan

29.

The president tries to kick transgender service members out of the military

Matt Thompson

28.

Trump tweets the wisdom of Mussolini

Krishnadev Calamur

27.

Turkish agents assault protesters near the White House

Don Peck

26.

Trump helps the Saudis cover up a murder

Lyse Doucet

25.

“We’re gonna have the cleanest air”

Robinson Meyer

24.

The president can’t stop talking about carnage

Rebecca J. Rosen

23.

America gets a first daughter

Caitlin Flanagan

22.

The UN General Assembly laughs at the president

Rachel Donadio

21.

Rain stops Trump from honoring the dead

Eliot A. Cohen

20.

The president learns about separation of powers

Russell Berman

19.

The president learns about the Justice Department

Natasha Bertrand

18.

The president lies constantly

Angie Drobnic Holan

17.

Trump threatens to press his “nuclear button”

Uri Friedman

16.

Public humiliation comes for everyone in the White House

Alex Wagner

15.

The CIA dead become a TV prop

Vernon Loeb

14.

You know you’re in a constitutional crisis when...

Quinta Jurecic

13.

Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford to a cheering crowd

McKay Coppins

12.

A new term enters the presidential lexicon: “shithole countries”

Ibram X. Kendi

11.

Trump throws paper towels at Puerto Ricans

Vann R. Newkirk II

10.

“I have the absolute right to pardon myself”

Garrett Epps

9.

Covfefe

Adrienne LaFrance

8.

The president calls his porn-star ex-paramour “horseface”

Sophie Gilbert

7.

Trump picks the wrong countries for his travel ban

Hannah Giorgis

6.

Trump declares war on black athletes

Jemele Hill

5.

James Comey is fired

Benjamin Wittes

4.

Putin and Trump talk without chaperones

Franklin Foer

3.

The president still hasn’t released his tax returns

Annie Lowrey

2.

“Very fine people on both sides”

Adam Serwer

1.

Children are taken from their parents and incarcerated

Ashley Fetters

unthinkable

Join the conversation

Which moments from the Trump presidency would you add to this list? Email us at letters@theatlantic.com with the subject line "Unthinkable," and include your full name, city, and state. Or tweet using #TrumpUnthinkable.

Image Credits 

Photography: Gage Skidmore / Video Footage: Reuters and AP