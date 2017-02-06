Skip to content
The Atlantic
Popular
Latest
Sections
Sections
Politics & Policy
Culture
Business
Science
Technology
Health
Education
U.S.
Global
News
Notes
Photo
Video
Events
Writers
Projects
Next America
Magazine
Magazine
Current issue
All issues
Manage subscription
Subscribe
More
More
Create account
Your account
Sign in
Sign out
Newsletters
Life Timeline
Events
Books
Shop
View all
Subscribe
Search
Search
Quick Links
James Fallows
Ta Nehisi Coates
Manage subscription
Quick Links
James Fallows
Ta Nehisi Coates
Manage subscription
Life Timeline
Explore your life in history.
Tell us your birthday, and we’ll show you how the world has changed during your lifetime.
Month
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Year
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1917
1916
1915
1914
1913
1912
1911
1910
1909
1908
1907
1906
1905
1904
1903
1902
1901
1900
Home
Share
Tweet
Close
Skip to article in
Skip Ad >