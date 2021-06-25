The UFO Trap

As the Battlestar Galactica quote goes, “All of this has happened before, and all of this will happen again.”

The UFO in its modern form, says Kate Dorsch, a historian of science at the University of Pennsylvania, is a phenomenon of the postwar era, a time of technological military wonders: submarines, jets, planes, missiles, computers, and, of course, The Bomb. “Never before has humanity been able to so immediately and unquestionably destroy itself,” Dorsch told me. In the midst of that high-tech fear, in 1947, a pilot named Kenneth Arnold spotted nine objects he couldn’t identify, flying over Washington State at seemingly fantastic speeds.

The United States military worried that the objects were a Russian threat. And, when other ufological observations soon followed, it started Project Sign, a UFO-investigation program that morphed into Project Grudge and then into the more famous Project Blue Book. But UFOs have “never been a central preoccupation of military officials,” Greg Eghigian, a historian at Pennsylvania State University, told me. “Militaries have typically very, very quickly come to the conclusion that this stuff does not pose a threat to national security.”

News organizations, too, have treated UFOs lightly. In a 2019 American Journalism article, the communications scholar Phillip Hutchison and the journalism professor emeritus Herbert Strentz analyzed UFO coverage from 1947 to 1967. Back then, Strentz says, much of the coverage was of individual reports, published in local papers, that would go out on the wires to the rest of the country. Newsrooms might initially write them off as flimsy and unsubstantiated. But then a juicy report would drop somewhere else in the country, and “local news barriers and news judgment would drop the gates and now welcome previously rejected reports to join in the fun,” Strentz says. The researchers found, looking at the body of mid-century coverage as a whole, that “when judged against the professional standards of the era, UFO coverage often was superficial, redundant, silly, and poorly coordinated.”

But silliness wouldn’t have sat well with some of the people closest to the military’s UFO programs. After his work on those military investigations concluded, one of the projects’ leaders wrote a book in part about the lack of resources and support dedicated to military UFO research.

A similar sequence of events can be observed in recent times. Drone technology is newishly proliferating. Great-power competition is back in fashion. And a former Defense Department employee named Luis Elizondo emerged in 2017, and began telling reporters that he had run a UFO research program whose implications the Pentagon didn’t grasp. “How is it that the narrative hasn’t changed in 70 years?” Dorsch thought when she first heard that news.