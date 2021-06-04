Read: The Trump decision turned content moderation into Shark Week

In response, the company suggests that the insurrection was not its fault: “The responsibility for January 6, 2021 lies with the insurrectionists and those who encouraged them, whose words and actions have no place on Facebook.” It notes the appropriateness of examining the facts of the insurrection as it considers “whether and how we adjust our policies to combat misinformation and hate,” but says that examination shouldn’t be Facebook’s job: “We believe that independent researchers and our democratically elected officials are best positioned to complete an objective review of these events.” To this end, Facebook will continue a research partnership with outside academics to “look specifically at the role Facebook and Instagram played in the 2020 US election.” It will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation of the people who stormed the Capitol.

“It’s astounding,” says Joan Donovan, the director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard Kennedy School. “It’s such an abuse of power at this stage.” She noted that inviting outside researchers to figure out what happened at Facebook means that universities and nonprofits will have to spend millions of dollars to do what Facebook could easily do itself. (As for our democratically elected officials: They don’t seem too keen to do this work either.) Because so much of the data involved have been deleted, many researchers will also be stuck trying “to reconstruct a crime scene in which Facebook has most of the evidence and is unwilling to share.”

As shown by leaked documents obtained by BuzzFeed News and published in April, an internal task force at Facebook has already concluded that the company failed to take appropriate action to limit the organizing capabilities of “Stop the Steal” groups, and should “do better next time.” (Facebook told BuzzFeed that the report it obtained was not “definitive,” and was the product of just one team among many that deal with content moderation.) But as the company made clear today, it won’t be discussing that in public. “We know from BuzzFeed’s reporting that Facebook has been doing a similar investigation internally,” says Evelyn Douek, an affiliate at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. “Its failure to commit to making the report open and public is extremely disappointing.”

None of this is really surprising when you consider that Facebook refused to answer the oversight board’s initial questions about “how Facebook’s news feed and other features impacted the visibility of Mr. Trump’s content,” and “whether Facebook has researched, or plans to research, those design decisions in relation to the events of January 6, 2021.” (According to the board’s May 5 case decision, the company took a pass on seven questions entirely, and two partially, out of 46.) Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, also distanced the company from responsibility or transparency in an interview with Reuters just five days after the Capitol riot, saying, “I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate and don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”