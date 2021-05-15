The Colonial Pipeline Attack Is a Dark Omen

Read: Cyberwar is officially crossing over into the real world

It’s actually surprising that digital hacks and ransomware attacks don’t happen more, given how widespread these problems are. There has been hack after hack, thefts of profitable data (such as in the Equifax hack), and devices being chained together for denial-of-service attacks—and little to no accountability. And just like with the pandemic, our digital vulnerability is rooted in a connected network with coupled vulnerabilities: Like the biological viruses that travel when we do, malware and software viruses can travel through interconnected networks (which are now everywhere, as software eats the world). And in a coupled system, when one thing goes wrong, it usually ends up dragging other things down with it. Tightly coupled systems are prone to cascading failures, in which one failure essentially triggers an avalanche.

Before bitcoin, there was no obvious way to monetize all of this digital malfeasance. Despite its freewheeling appearance, the global financial sector is fairly heavily regulated. People may be deceived by how easily money can be transferred here or there within the system, but laundering large amounts of illicit gains from outside the system into the kind of money that can be spent freely in legal markets is not that easy if the sums are large enough and the regulators in a few choke points are dead set against it. Of course, such laundering is done all the time, such as by large drug cartels, but those are large, professional operations and it’s not easy even for them. These choke points include the SWIFT money-transfer systems, the United States Treasury and the Office of Foreign Assets Control program, and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, where Wall Street is located.

Of course, bitcoin changes this calculus, at least the temptation to try. It’s still not as easy as people might think to use bitcoin to move truly large amounts of money out of the system—to buy things with it, or turn it into cash. Small amounts, sure. The kind of sums that would make large-scale fraud attractive? That would be much harder without being traced. However bitcoin sure makes it more tempting to try, even for small sums. A lot of ransomware attacks aren’t for huge sums, meaning bitcoin and the cryptocurrency ecology have given ransomware a scalable business model, at least in the minds of its “entrepreneurs.”

This is a very costly problem to fix. A solution would require our government to shift its priorities. And we would need a regulatory environment to encourage and force different practices, to devote resources to the issue. Programs would need to be more reliable, crucial functions would need to be isolated, and external audits would need to be commonplace.

Some of the steps we could take on the financial side—such as targeting the ways in which people can launder money out of the crypto currencies they have acquired through such illicit activities—may be practically easy, but they raise a lot of thorny questions too. Would that mean finally looking at regulations for cryptocurrencies? That would bring up how they have become speculative tools as well, and that raises an issue that’s even more fundamental: how the global economy keeps producing asset bubbles and massive waves of speculation, like the one that led to the 2008 financial crisis. And that problem relates to the concentrated nature of global wealth chasing returns, and the lack of strong oversight for some of the implications of this chase. All of this is to say, just like with technical debt, duct-taping our way out of the immediate crisis does not address the fundamental problems.