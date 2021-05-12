The Blue Check Mark’s Evil Cousin

When you block someone on Clubhouse, it doesn’t just affect communications between the two of you, as it would on Facebook or Twitter. Rather, it limits the way that person can communicate with others too. Once blocked, they can’t join or even see any room that you create, or in which you are speaking—which effectively blocks them for everyone else in that room. If you’re brought “onstage” from the audience to speak, anyone else in the audience whom you have blocked will be kept off the stage for as long as you’re up there. And if you’re a moderator of a room, you can block a speaker and boot them from the conversation in real time—even if they’re mid-sentence.

Imagine a live panel discussion in which each member of the panel has the power to cut the mic of any other member, at any moment and for any reason, and also the power to have that person dragged from the lecture hall by security. That’s roughly how blocking works on Clubhouse. This is not just a personal decision, but a social act, with implications for who can speak at what times and in what settings.

There’s even a visible emblem of this regime. When a user you don’t follow has been blocked by some unspecified number of people whom you do, that user’s profile will appear on your app with an ominous icon: a black shield with a white exclamation point. Clubhouse calls this feature a “shared block list.” Some users call the badge the “black check mark” (or even the “black mark of the damned”), as if it were an inversion of Twitter’s blue check mark, signaling notoriety instead of notability. While others can see it on a user’s profile, the user herself cannot—and most don’t even realize they’ve been marked until someone else breaks the news.

When I asked Clubhouse for comment, and to clarify the workings of its systems, the company replied with some basic information about how the block tool and the black badge work, but declined to make any executives or employees available for an interview.

Hephzibah Cruz of Newton, Massachusetts, told me that her profile sprouted the black badge last month. She’d just blocked several users with whom she’d sparred on a different platform, and they retaliated by blocking her and encouraging others to do the same. “Now when I enter certain rooms, I’m viewed as an unresolved threat,” Cruz said—a frustrating outcome for a user who had thought that the block feature would help her avoid conflict rather than spark it.

By providing individuals with the power to control speech not only for themselves but for one another—and to affix warning labels to one another’s profiles—Clubhouse has essentially created a system of self-moderation, in which the thorny questions of online speech are devolved to its users. That approach scales easily, limiting the need for Clubhouse employees to make top-down content decisions or adjudicate disputes. It can also help people feel safe when discussing sensitive topics, such as sex, race, and mental health, since it gives them a simple way to protect their conversations from trolls.