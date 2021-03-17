How Truth Seekers Took Over the Internet

In some ways, it’s obvious why they’d choose this label: Everyone loves the truth, and anyone can seek it—even a Girl Scout. “It connotes all of these good things,” says Alice Marwick, a social-media researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Truth seekers are “really dedicated to learning and knowledge”; they’re “very open-minded.” But the term is also so broad—implying general curiosity, even Christian faith—that it’s impossible to define. Maybe that’s the point. I messaged Deb Willis, the proprietor of a shop selling truth seeker hoodies, as well as T-shirts with messages such as You’re being lied to and I believe in my Immune System, to ask about the name. “I just hope that everybody tries to be their own truth seeker whatever that looks like for them,” she wrote back.

Truth seeker sounds breezy and appealing, especially when it’s used in place of other, more derisive terms that are often applied to the same behavior. Those terms are always changing, rotated out after they become too loaded. Even conspiracy theory was a neutral turn of phrase for many years—a piece of forensic jargon. It first gained prominence in the 19th century, following the 1881 shooting of President James Garfield, in the sense that the possibility of a conspiracy was just one theory an investigator might hold among many about the assassination. Throughout the first half of the 20th century, this was how the phrase was used, in courtrooms and the media.

Only after World War II did we gain a term for the feared and scorned creator of conspiracy theories, the conspiracy theorist—a person who pushes unfounded narratives of secret schemes and cover-ups, often to further her own aims. In the aftermath of Nazism and then McCarthyism, Americans grew worried about the harmful power of these theories, says Katharina Thalmann, an assistant American-studies professor at the University of Tübingen in Germany and the author of the 2019 book The Stigmatization of Conspiracy Theory Since the 1950s. Once academics and journalists—the philosopher Karl Popper and the historian Richard Hofstadter, most famously—started writing on the topic, conspiracy theory took on a very negative connotation, Thalmann told me. “That’s when people start[ed] to point fingers at conspiracy theorists.”

It would soon be common knowledge among Americans that conspiracy theorists are dangerous and must be kept out of mainstream discourse. (In their 1970 book, The Politics of Unreason, Seymour Martin Lipset and Earl Rabb noted, “The conspiracy theory fleshes out nativist bigotry; and nativist bigotry fleshes out the conspiracy theory.”) As the reputation of conspiracy theorists foundered, they responded by rebranding the nature of their work. Instead of writing about “conspiracies,” per se, they deployed more open-ended phrases about how they were “just asking questions,” or examining “discrepancies” in a given narrative.