Are You ‘Angelcore’ or ‘Pastel Goth’?

Cottagecore and its many offshoots are only one corner of the Aesthetics Wiki. Enormously popular subcultures such as steampunk and cybergoth have their own pages too (and those pages have related pages). The level of detail on these pages isn’t quite as high or rigorously fact-checked as what’s on Wikipedia, but much of the information is still immediately useful: Most pages have galleries of images to show the nuances of each subculture or to help a casual viewer realize that they have seen “weirdcore” before; they just didn’t know what it was called.

The impulse for classification is a staple of internet life—tag yourself; add your interests; pick your favorite croissant, and we’ll tell you the Taylor Swift song that sums up your life. “People love identifying themselves,” Amanda Brennan, Tumblr’s head of editorial, says. “They want to [label] themselves in such a way where it’s like, These exact people are going to get it.” The Aesthetics Wiki functions like a huge mall, a place to go shopping for a new set of characteristics and a firmer self-definition. You might not know exactly who you are yet, but you can say which hyper-specific collection of images best approximates who you’d like to be.

The Aesthetics Wiki is organized by suffix: “Wave” has 17 main pages; “Goth” has 14; “Core” has 125. There are also 27 pages dedicated to the various subgenres of “academia,” which can be dark, light, chaotic, romantic, pastel, or darkest, among other qualifiers. Some of the most popular “cores” at the moment—according to the Wiki’s “trending pages” list—are cottage and goblin and trauma and angel. If the last one sounds appealing, you can participate by eating more meringues and buying a pet dove.

The Wiki is hosted on Fandom, a for-profit site that uses Wikipedia’s open-source code, and anybody can contribute. Though it was created in 2018, it was only intermittently edited before the pandemic, by fewer than 20 contributors, according to a Fandom spokesperson. Traffic grew by 9,974 percent in 2020, and January 2021 was its strongest traffic month yet: Aesthetics Wiki’s pages were viewed close to 4 million times. Today, 258 contributors make about 60 additions a day, and 57 percent of the site’s users are between the ages of 18 and 24, according to Fandom.

“We [have] the goal of being a one-stop place to learn about different aspects of human culture and civilization throughout the years,” says Shawn, a prolific Wiki contributor who asked to be identified by only his first name out of fear of harassment. It’s important to him that the Wiki’s pages include information on the ways that individual aesthetics have been wrapped up in conflict or controversy, or deployed for political ends. On the cottagecore page, for instance, you’ll learn that cottagecore has been particularly popular in queer and anti-capitalist communities, while it has also seen growth with reactionary “tradwives,” who long for traditional gender roles and make coded references to white supremacy.