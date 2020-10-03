Read: Why Americans really go to the gym

Newell announced these plans in a video posted to the nearly 50,000-member “REOPEN NJ” Facebook group, in which he made the case that his family depends “on my business, my livelihood.” The video led to Newell’s appearance on Fox News, filmed in front of a “Don’t Tread on Me” banner. Soon, strangers were posting clips of that interview along with an invitation to “stop the tyranny” by attending Newell’s grand reopening. The videos from that afternoon show a small crowd brandishing American flags and Trump paraphernalia in a Hillsborough industrial park behind the town’s movie theater, where Newell Strength is located.

Newell says he was unhappy that his reopening event became politicized. He asked one woman to tell her fellow protesters “not to bring the Trump stuff, ’cause it’s creating more division,” he told me. “I said, ‘This is an America thing; this isn’t left, right, or any of that’… The whole point is that everybody’s got the freedom to make the choice that’s best for themselves and their family.”

Despite his efforts, he noticed that some people seemed to use the event as a platform for their own disparate causes. “Some of the people are definitely a little out there,” he said of his supporters. “One lady was screaming about something that had nothing to do— somehow she was trying to tie an issue into this … I just jacked up the American music”—New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”—“and drowned her out.”

Online, though, no music is loud enough to overpower conspiracies and disinformation; social-media platforms amplify and incentivize them. And as panic about the pandemic persisted and anguish over the police killing of George Floyd ballooned, so did related “theories” about those events on social media, including in the Facebook groups that boosted Newell’s cause to the national spotlight.

On June 6, one Facebook group discussing “medical freedom” encouraged its 4,600 members to “burn your mask.” The group is moderated by an anti-vaccination activist who showed up at Newell’s reopening. Members joked in the comments: “What mask?,” “Never had one, never will.” In the “REOPEN NJ” group, multiple posts alleged that the video of George Floyd’s death had been created by crisis actors to instigate a civil war, to undermine President Trump, and to distract the American people. The viral video of Buffalo police pushing an elderly man to the ground? Also the work of crisis actors; the bag the man carried housed a supply of fake blood that ran through a tube under his mask and was deployed when he hit the pavement. The posts claim that “antifa” was also involved in organizing the protests, and that George Soros was bankrolling the effort. And, their authors write, they are protesting the wrong thing anyway: Bill Gates is conducting the “real” genocide against Black children with his vaccine program, meant not only to enrich himself but to plant microchips in our bodies to track and control us. According to these groups, Gates also paid the World Health Organization to label the coronavirus a pandemic. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson emphasized that the company takes various actions against “groups that repeatedly share content that violates our Community Standards or is rated false by fact-checkers,” but of all these spurious claims, only this one was labeled “partly false” by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program, and covered with an interstitial overlay.