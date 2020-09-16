Hall remembers the first Moop video she saw: Mooptopia was in a parking lot, mouthing the lyrics to a song and doing strange moves. “She’s not doing anything, really,” Hall told me. When I asked Hall what Mooptopia’s fans see in her, she said a lot of outsiders were just taking the whole thing too seriously. “I think, honestly, it started as a joke between her and her friends, and then it started getting big because of TikTok’s algorithm,” she said. “I truly think people liked her just because she was doing her own thing and having fun.”

Now dozens of Instagram accounts are dedicated to loving Mooptopia. The predominantly young girls who run the accounts—the first one I messaged was 14—adore her. They make fan art. They buy her used clothes on the resale app Depop, as well as the T-shirts and stickers she sells. They keep a history of each time she likes or comments on their content. They chart her growth on TikTok, congratulating her when she hits important milestones.

A small group of TikTok megastars have become actual celebrities: D’Amelio, who has accumulated 86 million followers in one year, has her own limited-time drink at Dunkin’. But networks of fan accounts exist for pretty much anyone who has made it big on the platform. Boys go viral too, but their fans appear disproportionately to be girls: A wealth of fan pages popped up for a 19-year-old named Duke Depp, who just this spring started dressing up as Johnny Depp’s incarnation of Willy Wonka and has since gained 3.4 million fans. I clicked on one account at random and saw a blurry up-the-chin photo of a preteen girl in a beige bedroom who had layered text over her own face, “DUKE DEPP COMMENTED ON MY POST TONIGHT AND I’VE BEEN CRYING FOR 10 MINUTES NOW I CANNOT EXPRESS HOW MUCH I LOVE THIS MAN.”

Teens were going viral long before TikTok even existed: Girls have often been tasked with providing a culture’s levity, and younger girls have always looked up to older girls and tried to emulate them. In the aftermath of the Great Depression, millions found hope in the tap dances of Shirley Temple; the entertainment industry helped turn Britney Spears into an object for young girls to worship. But the speed with which this kind of fame can happen on TikTok comes with all sorts of new considerations.

The devotion and nonstop attention itself can be hard to contend with, especially for teens. They’re treated like media products, and addressed as such, without the preparation that an actual celebrity would have. Mooptopia ran up against the pressures of fame within the first few weeks of grasping it. An old picture of her standing in front of a Donald Trump sign made the horde accuse her of secret MAGA loyalties; the natural curiosities of her enormous following led to amateur sleuths digging up her real name and the location of her high school; she showed up in a pervy subreddit dedicated to young TikTokers feet. And fans haven’t always liked the directions she’s taken in her videos. As she experimented with slightly more typical TikTok dance routines and glamour shots, they complained: “Moop is slowly turning normal.” Just a couple of weeks into her unlikely stardom, seemingly in response to all of this, she called it quits by posting a black screen with a text overlay reading in part, “It’s been a hard time for me lately and i must part away from tiktok.”