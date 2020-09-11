The reality is both less and more unnerving. The un-oranged images were caused by one of the most basic features of digital cameras, their ability to infer what color is in an image based on the lighting conditions in which it is taken. Like the people looking up at it, the software never expected the sky to be bathed in orange. It’s a reminder that even as cameras have become a way to document every aspect of our lives, they aren’t windows on the world, but simply machines that turn views of that world into images.

Before digital cameras, film set the look of a photograph. But when digital photography was created decades ago, color had to be recreated from scratch. Camera sensors are color-blind—they see only brightness, and engineers had to trick them into reproducing color using algorithms. A process called “white balance” replaced the chemical, color tone of film. Most cameras now adjust the white balance on their own, attempting to discern which objects in a photo ought to look white by compensating for an excess of warm or cool colors. But automatic white balance isn’t terribly reliable. If you’ve tried to take a smartphone photo of a scene with multiple types of light, such as a city sunset, you’ve probably watched the image change tones from redder to bluer as you frame or reframe it. The device struggles to figure out which subject should look white, and which exposure (the amount of light to capture) might best represent it.

Under the blood-red San Francisco sky, white balance doesn’t have a reference against which to calibrate accurately. Because everything was tinted red, the software assumed that the entire scene was generally neutral. People felt confused or even betrayed when their phone cameras transformed the tiger sky into images that washed out the orange, or in some cases made it look mostly gray, like an overcast day.

When people started to figure out what was going on, they downloaded apps allowing them to set the white balance on their own. “Here’s what it really looks like out there in San Francisco,” Frier tweeted alongside revised versions of her earlier, viral images. But that’s not what’s really going on, either. You can’t ever “turn off” color correction in a digital camera, because its sensor doesn’t see color in the first place. Color is always constructed in a picture, never simply reproduced.

The same is true of film cameras: Different stocks of film and development processes had their own renditions of color. Kodak Portra sought balanced skin tones, Fuji Velvia aimed for vibrancy, while ordinary color film was balanced for the outdoor tone of light (photographers call it temperature; blame physics). That could make indoor photos look unnaturally yellow, but most folks didn’t notice. A snapshot was a memory, and the colors would seem true enough days or weeks later, when you finally held it in your hands.