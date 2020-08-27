Unlike the videos of police violence that galvanized this year’s protests and have led to many tangible results, a great argument hasn’t typically been made for the value of viral shaming videos like these. In 2018, when The New Yorker’s Doreen St. Félix wrote about the everyday racism captured in proto-Karen videos starring internet villains with nicknames like Coupon Carl and Permit Patty, she was wary of coverage that presented them as memes, or “superficially cutesy.” Since long before this summer, recording strangers and allowing social-media companies to profit off the resulting provocative content has been regarded as ethically murky. But now the sheer quantity of galling behavior caught on tape seems to make its own argument for keeping the cameras rolling.

“I started sharing them because I view myself as a pop-culture purveyor,” Hilton said of the clips he posted. “I talk about what people are talking about.” These clips pop up all over our timelines. They’re out of control. They’re almost as familiar as the morning weather report. This summer, Cross said, “we are definitely seeing a significant increase in the number of viral videos.”

The impulse to reflexively record an anti-mask meltdown is obvious: Unlike America's manifold failures at responding to the pandemic, the video typically stars a clear villain who can be shamed and held accountable. “The individualist logic of social media leads us to believe that we can virally shame our way to a better world,” Cross added. But a shoddy cellphone recording gives only the illusion of control. So far, what many of us have likely accomplished is the acceleration of our own cynicism: The more videos we see of adults throwing temper tantrums over wearing masks, the more likely we are, it seems, to take another video of someone throwing a temper tantrum over wearing a mask. And the more we share those videos, the more algorithms will convince us that temper tantrums are happening all the time, and that we want to see more of them.

The paradox at the center of a viral-video culture is that hardly anyone thinks of themselves as the villain worth filming. In many of these videos, the “Karens” don’t care that they are being recorded. Even the maskless woman throwing a fit in the Panera Bread imagines herself as the hero of the interaction, compelling her to record it too. She likely shared her version in her own internet bubbles—a practice reporters have noticed is common among anti-maskers and conspiracy theorists who believe that the coronavirus is a hoax.

If our culture of viral meltdowns is heightening our awareness of something, it may only be awareness of the culture itself. In a June video of a maskless woman taunting and coughing on customers in a New York bagel shop, a remarkable moment comes when she turns to see the phone camera pointed at her. Her face falls. “I’m sorry,” she says in one breath, desperate as a toddler. Hundreds of videos of other people acting just as badly didn’t do anything to deter her from acting that way. Her mistake, which you can see register in her eyes, was failing to realize that she was being recorded. What she can’t know, and what the person filming her can’t know, is where exactly her face will go from there—who will use it, and how, and who will care, and who will get paid, and what difference any of it will make.

