Black people in the U.S. are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans, and in Minneapolis, where in May George Floyd was killed by police, officers are seven times more likely to use force against Black people than against white people. But in the 21st century, police violence is not limited to the overtly physical kind. Although we may never know its full extent, there is real evidence that covert, high-tech surveillance of Black activists and journalists helps drive brutal policing.

In 2015, facial-recognition technology was used to track and arrest Baltimore protesters reacting to the police murder of Freddie Gray, the young Black man who died in police custody from spinal injuries for which no one was held responsible. In the past few weeks, Homeland Security has spied on protesters in 15 cities using drone surveillance, while police body cameras equipped with facial-recognition technology have captured images of protesters. The comedian John Oliver has raised concerns that unchecked facial recognition is now one of policing’s most powerful tools.

Rooted in discredited pseudoscience and racist eugenics theories that claim to use facial structure and head shape to assess mental capacity and character, automated facial-recognition software uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other forms of modern computing to capture the details of people’s faces and compare that information to existing photo databases with the goal of identifying, verifying, categorizing and locating people.

While law enforcement agencies specifically use the technology to monitor perceived threats and predict criminal behavior, the capabilities of facial recognition are far more extensive. The software can monitor your body through a combination of biometrics (measurements of physical and behavioral characteristics), anthropometrics (measurements of body morphology), and physiometrics (measurements of bodily functions like heart rate, blood pressure, and other physical states). America has long used science and technology to categorize and differentiate people into hierarchies that, even today, determine who is able and unable, deserving and undeserving, legitimate and criminal. As with the scientific racism of old, facial recognition doesn’t simply identify threats; it creates them, and as such intensifies a dangerous digital moment with a long history.

For at least 10 years, I have been one of many racial-justice, civil-rights, and privacy advocates warning that facial-recognition and biometric technologies would be used to supercharge police abuses of power and worsen racial discrimination. Less than six months ago, Microsoft dismissed the idea of a moratorium. Amazon has at times rebuked civil-rights concerns, despite research showing that facial-recognition systems tend to misidentify people of color and women at higher rates than white people and men. In one study, Asian-American and Black people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men, and Native Americans had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities. Microsoft had no existing facial-recognition contracts with local police departments in the United States, but claims in its own materials to be a leader in the facial-recognition industry.