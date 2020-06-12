Large-scale actions from Reddit users have happened before, but this is unquestionably the largest collective action in the site’s history. So far, the moderators of 650 forums claiming to represent 200 million users have signed on to the letter, including those of various LGBTQ, feminist, and black subreddits, and those of subreddits for Android developers, pregnant people, residents of Florida, people who are physically incapable of burping, and the garlic-bread-memes subreddit. Some of the largest subreddits on the site have signed on, including r/Showerthoughts, a decade-old forum that has more than 20 million members. Even Alexis Ohanion, a Reddit co-founder who resigned from the company’s board on Friday, tweeted out a link to the letter.

The American reckoning over racism that has led to a wave of protests across the country is now unfurling on social-media platforms too. Many Facebook groups have been consumed by conflict because moderators, most of them white, have been removing posts about Black Lives Matter and condemning them as off-topic and “political.” The neighborhood social-network app Nextdoor is facing renewed scrutiny over its racism problem—which stems in large part from moderation failings. Anyone who wants to call themself an ally online is being pushed to confront the basic structural flaws of their communities.

If Reddit is at an inflection point now, it’s not because hate has left the site. It’s because a growing number of people who head to the site for conversation and friendship have reached their limit. And whether or not Reddit’s management acquiesces to each specific demand, the letter itself is making a bold claim: Social-media platforms can’t evade the scrutiny that so many other institutions in America are currently facing.

The open letter was the idea of Dubteedub, a 30-year-old moderator of the watchdog subreddit r/AgainstHateSubreddits. “It’s frankly hypocritical that Steve [Huffman] is now trying to claim that he thinks Reddit holds the value that black lives matter,” he told me. “Or that it stands against hate, racism, and violence when [it has] been well known for that for years.”

Dubteedub reached out to moderators he knew personally to build up support, and others signed on after news traveled through moderator group chats on Slack. The letter was written in response to Huffman’s Black Lives Matter statement, but posted three days after he published a longer note promising that Reddit would update its content policy to include “a statement on hate” and “a principle that Reddit isn’t to be used as a weapon,” a reference to coordinated harassment campaigns that have been organized on the site. Changes would be made in collaboration with moderators in the coming “weeks, not months,” he added.

Both of Huffman’s posts were not a substantial-enough reckoning with the site’s past, Dubteedub argues, and danced around the reality that “Reddit has been a recruitment ground for white nationalism for many years.” Dubteedub and many of the moderators in this story asked to be identified by their Reddit username or their first name only, because of a fear of harassment and doxxing.