Both of Huffman’s posts were not a substantial-enough reckoning with the site’s past, Dubteedub argues, and danced around the reality that “Reddit has been a recruitment ground for white nationalism for many years.” Dubteedub and many of the moderators in this story asked to be identified by their Reddit username or their first name only, because of a fear of harassment and doxxing.

Those concerns stems from the fact that a faction of Reddit still wants to cling to its notorious culture: R/AgainstHateSubreddits has 101,000 members, compared with the 119,000 in r/WatchRedditDie—a diametrically opposed subreddit with a single-minded dedication to “free speech” without limitation that has hosted outrage over the open letter. And there’s at least some dissent even within the subreddits that have signed on. When I messaged the moderators of r/GarlicBreadMemes for comment, one wrote back that they had been outvoted by their moderation team, that they disagreed with the subreddit’s choice to sign on, and that r/AgainstHateSubreddits was “a piece of shit.”

The company responded to the letter almost immediately, though mostly just to confirm receipt. Among the open letter’s demands was the request that the board seat left vacant by Ohanian be filled by a black person, as Ohanian had publicly requested. Huffman had already committed to do so, and Reddit announced its hire early yesterday. The letter also requested that the company hire more paid community managers to help moderators. (A Reddit spokesperson told me that this request was under discussion, but did not have a specific timeline for implementation.)

The Black Lives Matter movement has provided Reddit users with an opportunity for moral clarity—moderators who have been uncomfortable with the site’s culture for years feel compelled to speak up more emphatically than before. Brandon Wong, a 21-year-old moderator of r/malefashionadvice, told me that he’s proud of the community he’s helped build in his subreddit, but he feels embarrassed to tell his friends that he spends so much time on the site. “I worry that they might think I’m some alt-right troll,” he said. Aimee Knight, a 22-year-old moderator of r/transgenderteens, asked her subreddit to sign on to the letter because of its similarities to an open letter it published last month about raids on LGBTQ subreddits. “Subreddit moderators in general are becoming louder and more united in our stance against abusive behavior on Reddit,” she told me.

Several moderators who signed on to the letter told me that this dissent had been bubbling since the August 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, an event that made it undeniable that online radicalization causes real harm. Dubteedub said that r/The_Donald, a pro–Donald Trump subreddit that is a cesspool of white supremacy, has also galvanized moderators. It was placed behind a warning page and delisted from Google Search last year, but it’s still up on the site.