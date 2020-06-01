Over a two-year period, the agency charged about 40,000 people, billing them for about five times the original benefits, which included repayment and fines of 400 percent plus interest. Amid later outcry, the agency ran a partial audit and admitted that 93 percent of the changes had been erroneous—yet the agency had already taken millions from people and failed to repay them for years. So far, the agency has made no public statements explaining what, exactly, went wrong. (Lynda Robinson, an agency representative, declined Undark’s interview request by email, writing: “We cannot comment due to pending litigation.”)

Government use of automated systems is on the rise in many domains, from criminal justice and health care to teacher evaluation and job recruitment. But the people who use the algorithms don’t always understand how they work, and the functions are even murkier to the public.

“These types of tools can be used to inform human judgment, but they should never be replacing human beings,” said Frank Pasquale, a law professor at the University of Maryland who studies accountability in the use of these opaque algorithms. One of the big dangers, he said, is that the systems fail to give people due-process rights. If an algorithm is “used by the government, there should be full transparency”—both in how the software works and in the data it uses—“to the people who are affected, at the very least.”

In cases like Michigan’s, flawed automated systems punish people the agencies are supposed to help, said Michele Gilman, a University of Baltimore law professor who directs a legal clinic that represents clients with public-benefits cases. She pointed to other examples, including algorithms adopted in states such as Arkansas and Idaho that agencies used to cut Medicaid benefits, sometimes erroneously. And the issues extend beyond the United States: A Dutch court recently found that an algorithm used to detect welfare fraud violated human rights and ordered the government to stop using it.

In Michigan, while the agency says it repaid $21 million, attorneys in the class-action lawsuits argue that this doesn’t account for all the damages. People like Colvin suffered long-term harm—many came out with damaged credit and lost job opportunities and homes. More than 1,000 filed for bankruptcy.

Roughly half the states in the U.S. have modernized the software and information-technology infrastructure for their unemployment-insurance systems. In many cases, these updates are crucial to keeping the systems running smoothly, and many help claimants more easily file for benefits. But this is not always the case—in Florida, for example, the new system adopted about six years ago made it much harder for people to apply. Gilman and other researchers whom Undark spoke with are also concerned that in the coming years, states may adopt algorithms that lead to similar problems as in Michigan—particularly if they cut human review of fraud charges, in violation of federal due-process requirements. Amid an unprecedented surge in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic—more than 40 million Americans have filed since mid-March—the problems could be amplified.