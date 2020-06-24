The fireworks are impossible to ignore—booming and bright and bittersweet to look at, recalling less fraught summers, when they might have seemed harmless. They’re also disorienting. In a year in which Americans have watched crucial information slip and slide and mutate, it seems almost natural that something so unrelenting and unusual would take on surreal significance. Creating a conspiracy theory about fireworks is one way of trying to hold the world still and make sense of it.

Though some of the conspiracy theories about the fireworks imbue them with meaning by saying that they started at the same time as the protests over the police killing of George Floyd, Gothamist actually ran a story about “large scale firework displays late into the evening” on May 21, nearly a week before those protests began. Still, by the middle of June, everyone was talking about fireworks, and nobody knew why. “Too many ppl from major cities sayin this,” the rapper Wale tweeted on Saturday to his 6 million followers. “Something is afoot.”

The next day, the theories emerged. “My neighbors and I believe that this is part of a coordinated attack on Black and Brown communities by government forces,” the novelist Robert Jones Jr. tweeted to his modest Twitter following of about 58,000 people in a since-deleted thread. Jones hypothesized that the fireworks are meant to cause sleep deprivation, leading to tension and confusion in neighborhoods that have been protesting police brutality. They could also be a desensitization tactic, he wrote, to get the population used to incredibly loud noises. “It’s meant to sound like a war zone because a war zone is what it’s about to become,” he said. (The New York City Police Department declined to comment on Jones’s theory or its spread.) He accused the government of providing fireworks—which are illegal in New York—directly to kids and the mainstream media of “being coy” or “pretending to be clueless” about the scheme.

Parts of Jones’s theory were retweeted 16,000 times and a corresponding post has been shared 20,000 times on Facebook as of this writing—meaning it has easily crossed into the timelines of millions of people. (Through a publicist, Jones declined to comment.) The theory was also amplified by journalists. Though she quickly deleted the tweet, the New York Times Magazine editor Nikole Hannah-Jones retweeted the thread with the comment “Read this” on Sunday. That night, the freelance reporter P. E. Moskowitz tweeted about investigating “whether the extreme increase in fireworks is indeed a government program.”

But there are, of course, other explanations for the dramatic increase in early-summer fireworks.

Journalists in New York have talked with people setting off fireworks, who were happy to tell them where they had purchased their stockpiles (on road trips to states where they are legal). “I am watching kids set off fireworks on my street, right now,” the journalist Gita Jackson tweeted in response to speculation that police may be setting them off themselves. Slate has pointed out that firework retailers have recently started offering online sales and curbside pickup. After reading the conspiracy theories, I briefly downloaded Nextdoor to see what my neighbors were saying about the fireworks. One man, who said he had lived in South Brooklyn since 1970, wrote that before former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s administration in the mid-1990s, firework season regularly started in April. He seemed unimpressed by the new uptick.