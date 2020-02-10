But that blame is often applied solely to the wrong piece of take-home technology. If staying home with a cold still requires a full day of work or you can’t find a seat at your local coffee shop on a Tuesday afternoon, it’s not iPhones that are ruining your life. The novelty and early popularity of smartphones seem to have distracted America from how quickly their laptops were also dissolving much of the boundary between work and home.

You could be forgiven for not picking up on every important thing that happened in America in 2008. The economy and housing markets cratered that year, evaporating 2.6 million jobs and pushing more than 3 million homes into foreclosure. Barack Obama was elected as the country’s first black president after an especially bitter race. Millions of people were super into the Twilight series of young-adult vampire romance novels. There was a lot going on.

But 2008 was also a crucial period in the construction of the tech-addled world Americans now live in. The first iPhone sold 10 million units. Google launched its first Android phone, setting up the key rivalry that still animates the American smartphone market more than a decade later. As those world-changing devices made their way into the hands of millions of curious people, another mobile gadget quietly rose to the top of its market. Some disagreement exists over whether 2007 or 2008 was the first year that laptops outsold desktops in the general market, but 2008 was the first year that American employers bought more laptops than desktops.

Amid the economic upheaval, there was optimism about how laptops might improve things. They were cheaper, lighter, and more powerful than they’d ever been, which meant more types of office workers could use them. The rapid availability of wireless internet meant more people could unshackle themselves from their rigid office lives and daily commutes. “Laptops and U.S. consumers are in the honeymoon stage,” the Los Angeles Times explained at the time. “Users can connect their laptops to external monitors, keyboards and mice while seated at a desk, then eject them and work from a coffeehouse, library, airplane or living room.”

At work, receiving a laptop became a status symbol. It showed that you were a person worth investing in at a regular company, or that you had found a way into the booming, then-mysterious tech industry. When I got my first office job in 2008, only upper management had laptops. The devices separated the important people from those of us who were subject to their decisions.

As laptops have kept improving, and Wi-Fi has continued to reach ever further into the crevices of American life, however, the reality of laptops’ potential stopped looking quite so rosy. Instead of liberating white-collar and “knowledge” workers from their offices, laptops turned many people’s whole lives into an office. Smartphones might require you to read an after-hours email or check in on the office-communication platform Slack before you start your commute, but portable computers gave workers 24-hour access to the sophisticated, expensive applications—Salesforce CRM, Oracle ERP, Adobe Photoshop—that made their full range of duties possible.