The mental image of a woman coming undone just enough to do something strange and self-sabotaging—physically harmless, interfering maybe temporarily with her social life but not at all with her ability to perform at work—is a highly specific one. It comes from an online and American cultural context, but its origins are vague. And while this distorted image of a woman on the verge certainly seems dark, it can be deployed with joy and hilarity. Bangs, as a meme, have become an internet punchline—and it’s a joke that regularly lands.

All over the web, women are confessing to weighing their choices poorly: “I had a mental breakdown and cut bangs… please help!” they write. “got cheated on, had a mental breakdown and got bangs. immense regret followed, cheer me up pls :’).” Mostly, the humor is self-deprecating: women making fun of themselves for mistakes made. It calls up a caricature of modern womanhood: The try-hard has tried too hard and now she’s cracking up, in a specifically feminine way, for the whole world to notice.

There’s a temptation to relegate bangs to the same trope as the breakup haircut. The comedian Alyssa Limperis, who has had her own viral tweet about bangs vs. therapy, tells me that whenever she feels like she should be making life changes, she sees two choices in front of her. Option 1: “Do the work and the exercise and call friends and do things that are healthy and good for me in the long run.” Option 2: “Pay $200 for a haircut that will make me cry for the next six months.”

The haircut is faster, so it always wins. After a particularly gnarly post-college breakup, Limperis says she had her hair cut super-short to reflect how different she felt internally. The hairdresser told her he didn’t like it, but she says she felt “so deeply free watching it fall to the ground.”

Here’s the problem, though: Nobody talks about bangs like that. Bangs are not liberating; they’re a pothole. A breakup haircut is much less mysterious than bangs. It has a clear cause. I got my most recent breakup haircut proactively—chin-length, for the first time since elementary school—three days before a premeditated conversation in which I would explain I am emotionally unwell and it’s a career year. This may have been stupid, but it wasn’t irrational. I reasoned it would be a kindness to sport an ugly haircut while I was dumping someone. “Now you don’t have to pretend to like my haircut!” I announced.

A breakup haircut, unlike emotional-distress bangs, can also look good. Shortly after Selena Gomez broke up with Justin Bieber, the pop star made a dramatic change with an exceptional chin-length bob that Cosmopolitan referred to as “iconic.” Compare that to the cantaloupe-slice shaped bangs Liz Lemon gets in the episode of 30 Rock where she starts crying out of her mouth instead of her eyes.